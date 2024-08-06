Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Indian markets rebound in line with Asian indices, Sensex and Nifty open up by over 1 pc

After witnessing a sharp downturn on Monday, the Indian stock market opened in green territory on Tuesday, giving investors hope. The benchmark Nifty50 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 24,189.85, up by 290.60 points or 1.21 percent, while the BSE Sensex opened higher by 949.21 points or 1.21 percent to trade at 79,708.61. Read More

Did birds bring down Central Line on Monday?

Central Railway (CR) stations in Mumbai were extremely crowded after a major disruption occurred on Monday afternoon, impacting operations during the evening rush hour and leading to the cancellation of over 20 services by press time. CR blamed the “bird fault” for a short circuit and snapping of overhead wires at Thakurli. Operations were majorly disrupted between 2.28 pm and 5.03 pm, and 20 services were cancelled. Read More

PM hails Article 370 abrogation as new era for J&K, Ladakh

On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), PM Narendra Modi described the step as a watershed moment in the nation’s history, starting a new era of progress and prosperity in J & K, and Ladakh. Read More

World’s fastest man is a ‘wolf’

In a nerve-shredding final at the Stade de France, Noah Lyles, the charismatic 27-year-old from Florida, took gold by a fraction from Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson. Lyles’s winning margin boiled down to just five thousandths of a second, with the American clocked at 9.784sec to Thompson’s 9.789sec, though both men’s times will be listed as 9.79sec. It was the narrowest margin of victory since electronic timing has been used at the Olympics. Read More

Leonardo DiCaprio stung by jellyfish, 26-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti tends to him

Leonardo DiCaprio and his 26-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are going strong. The couple never misses a chance to enjoy some quality time together. The couple, who have been vacationing in Italy, apparently had an 'uninvited' guest. As per reports, DiCaprio got stung by a jellyfish in the Mediterranean Sea when the couple went for a swim. Read More