Updated on: 08 December,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

File Pic

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Farmers resume march from Shambhu border towards Delhi, stopped after walking for few metres


A group of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi shortly after 12 noon on Sunday from the Shambhu protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).


Mahayuti leaders slam Opposition for misleading people about EVMs

The ruling Mahayuti alliance on Sunday accused leaders of the opposition parties of misleading people about electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of accepting the losses it faced in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Read More.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal jet off to celebrate their third anniversary

Bollywood power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recently turned heads at the Mumbai airport, with their effortlessly chic and complementary fashion choices, as they jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Their contrasting yet cohesive airport outfits showcased their impeccable sense of style, setting a new benchmark for couple fashion. Read More.

Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in second Test, level series 1-1

Australia maintained their unbeaten record in Pink ball Tests with a stunning 10-wicket victory over Team India. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is now levelled at 1-1. The second Test match also marked the shortest-ever Test between these two teams in terms of ball bowled. Read More.

Adani's solar contract has tariff lower than competition, can find new buyer: Analysts

Adani Group faces allegations of a $265 million bribery scheme for securing an 8 GW solar power contract. Analysts suggest that even if the power purchase agreements are cancelled, the projects could find new buyers without significant tariff reductions. The group denies all charges and maintains financial stability despite the allegations.

