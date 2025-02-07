Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Stock market opens flat, awaits RBI's decision on rate cut: Experts

The Indian stock market opened cautiously ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy announcement on Friday. The BSE Sensex gained 121.16 points, while the NSE Nifty gained 34.70 points. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel. Market and banking expert Ajay Bagga highlighted that investors have priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut by the RBI. Inflation is expected to average 4.5% in Q4 FY25, slightly lower than the 4.85% for the entire financial year 2024-25. The Bank of Japan has raised rates and is expected to raise them further over the next two quarters. Axis Securities' Akshay Chinchalkar emphasized the importance of the Nifty's technical setup, with a break of either zone determining the next tactical trend.



Fire breaks out at camp in Maha Kumbh Mela

A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, fire officials said. No casualties have been reported. Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station said, "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control." He said fire department officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation.

Tally of suspected GBS fatalities in Pune rises to six after death of 63-year-old man

The number of suspected fatalities linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra's Pune district has climbed to six following the death of a 63-year-old man, a health official confirmed on Thursday. According to PTI reports, the deceased was admitted to a hospital in the Sinhgad Road area after experiencing fever, loose motions, and weakness in his lower limbs. He was subsequently diagnosed with GBS. Despite medical intervention, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to an acute ischemic stroke on Wednesday, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health official stated.



Priyanka Chopra dances as Nick Jonas sings Maan Meri Jaan, watch

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai currently taking part in her younger brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. Siddharth who got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya will be tying the knot this weekend. For the wedding festivities, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws Kevin and Denies Jonas also flew to the city from America. On Thursday night the family celebrated the sangeet of Siddharth and Neelam. Read More



"There is nothing specific that we want to try and achieve": Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said there isn’t anything specific that the Indian team want to try and achieve ahead of the Champions Trophy, but would look to keep ticking all the boxes like they did against England in the first ODI here. Read More