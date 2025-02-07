Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > There is nothing specific that we want to try and achieve Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:10 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

Top

Barring a minor hiccup towards the end of a modest 249-run chase when they slipped from 221-3 to 235-6, India produced a near-perfect show to take a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

"There is nothing specific that we want to try and achieve": Rohit Sharma
Skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said there isn’t anything specific that the Indian team want to try and achieve ahead of the Champions Trophy, but would look to keep ticking all the boxes like they did against England in the first ODI here.


Barring a minor hiccup towards the end of a modest 249-run chase when they slipped from 221-3 to 235-6, India produced a near-perfect show to take a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win.


Also Read: Skipper Rohit Sharma’s troubles persist with early dismissal for 2 runs


“Nothing specific. Overall as a team, I just want us to keep making sure that we keep doing the right things as often as possible. There is nothing specific that we want to try and achieve,” Rohit said.

“We want to try and tick every box that is there to be ticked in terms of bowling, batting and stuff like that. So [we] pretty much managed to do that today, although I felt I we shouldn’t have lost those wickets at the end,” he added.

