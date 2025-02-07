"There is nothing specific that we want to try and achieve": Rohit Sharma

Barring a minor hiccup towards the end of a modest 249-run chase when they slipped from 221-3 to 235-6, India produced a near-perfect show to take a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said there isn’t anything specific that the Indian team want to try and achieve ahead of the Champions Trophy, but would look to keep ticking all the boxes like they did against England in the first ODI here.

Barring a minor hiccup towards the end of a modest 249-run chase when they slipped from 221-3 to 235-6, India produced a near-perfect show to take a 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win.

“Nothing specific. Overall as a team, I just want us to keep making sure that we keep doing the right things as often as possible. There is nothing specific that we want to try and achieve,” Rohit said.

“We want to try and tick every box that is there to be ticked in terms of bowling, batting and stuff like that. So [we] pretty much managed to do that today, although I felt I we shouldn’t have lost those wickets at the end,” he added.

