Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Here's how Mumbai is prepping for its biggest exam day; accidental video call exposes visa conman and more

SSC students prepare for their board exams at a study centre and garden in Colaba, on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Markets open lower amid uncertainty over US tariff measures, weak Asian peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Thursday as fresh tariff threats, weak Asian markets and foreign fund outflows hurt investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 393.01 points to 75,546.17 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 118.95 points to 22,813.95.

SSC exams 2025: Here's how Mumbai is prepping for its biggest exam day

With Maharashtra SSC exams set to begin on February 21, authorities are taking special measures to ensure students reach their examination centres on time. From prioritising students on buses to monitoring train schedules and managing city traffic, multiple agencies have stepped in to minimise delays and disruptions. Read more.

Mumbai: Accidental video call exposes visa conman

A scamster who was duping a 52-year-old woman doctor while posing as a high-ranking ‘United States embassy’ official residing in Washington, DC, unwittingly exposed his true identity after accidentally video-calling her while travelling in an auto rickshaw in Mumbai. Read more.

For starters, India eye Bangla-dash!

There are no easy games in international cricket, but India if were asked who they’d have wanted as their first opponents to work their way into the Champions Trophy, they would not have ruled Bangladesh out. That wouldn’t have been out of disrespect for the Bangladeshis, who can be dangerous opponents when the mood seizes them. It’s more because history and current rankings point to a vast gulf between the sides. Read more.

Salman Khan wraps cameo shoot for Arab film titled 'The Seven Dogs'

Earlier this week, mid-day was the first to report that Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were set to shoot cameos in an upcoming big-budget international film (Hollywood brings Bollywood’s forces together, Feb 17). Now, we have dug out further details of the project that is being filmed in Saudi Arabia. Sources tell us that the thriller is titled The Seven Dogs, and features Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in the lead. Read more.