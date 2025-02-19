Breaking News
Salman Khan wraps cameo shoot for Arab film titled 'The Seven Dogs'

Updated on: 20 February,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Salman Khan wraps up his cameo in the Arab film, titled The Seven Dogs; thriller helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of Bad Boys: Ride or Die fame

Salman Khan wraps cameo shoot for Arab film titled 'The Seven Dogs'

Salman Khan

Salman Khan wraps cameo shoot for Arab film titled 'The Seven Dogs'
Earlier this week, mid-day was the first to report that Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were set to shoot cameos in an upcoming big-budget international film (Hollywood brings Bollywood’s forces together, Feb 17). Now, we have dug out further details of the project that is being filmed in Saudi Arabia. Sources tell us that the thriller is titled The Seven Dogs, and features Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in the lead.


(From left) Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi
(From left) Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi


Director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for the summer blockbuster Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), are helming the film. While details of Dutt and Khan’s roles remain under wraps, the latter began filming his portions from February 17. A video of his shoot leaked online. A source tells us, “Salman shot some sequences set in a villain’s den, near a market in Riyadh. He wrapped up his sequences on Wednesday and headed out to Dubai for the launch of his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s single.”


(From left) Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz
(From left) Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz

Khan’s presence in The Seven Dogs is not surprising, considering Turki Al-Sheikh, a friend of the superstar, has written the thriller. One of the key figures in Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry, Sheikh is also overseeing the project that is touted as one of the most expensive Arabic-language productions to date.

