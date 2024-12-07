Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Scores of police personnel undergo training at the Parade Ground at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on December 4. Pics/TISS

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh a pleasant experience; Mumbai faces surge in flight ticket prices and more x 00:00

Mid-Day's Top News

How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh 2025 a pleasant experience

In a step towards making Maha Kumbh 2025 a safe and memorable experience for millions of pilgrims, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), through its School of Skill Education (SSE), has launched a specialised training programme for police personnel in Prayagraj. The programme, which commenced on December 4, in collaboration with the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, seeks to impart behaviour-oriented skills to 11,000 police officers, ensuring they are well-prepared to manage the massive influx of visitors to the world’s largest religious gathering. Read more.

Mira Road hostage drama: Man turned to burglary after losing Rs 2 lakh in fantasy cricket

The Mira Road Crime Branch Unit 1 arrested the accused, who held 72-year-old senior citizen Fatima Jwale hostage for eight hours and stole four gold bangles worth over R5 lakh before fleeing her home. The accused confessed to the crime, telling the police that he committed it after losing a cricket fantasy game. Read more.

Skyrocketing airfares: Mumbai faces surge in flight ticket prices ahead of holiday season

As Indians gear up to travel during the upcoming holiday season, a sharp spike in domestic airfares has left travellers grappling with unexpected financial burdens. Mumbai, a key travel hub, has witnessed some of the steepest increases, with ticket prices on certain routes surging by almost five times. The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat has raised alarm over these sudden fare hikes, lodging complaints with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to highlight the soaring costs on routes serviced by major airlines. Read more.

India dismantled by Starc's unstoppable pace

India enjoyed both the best batting and bowling conditions on Friday, but could make the most of neither to hand the advantage to Australia on Day One of the second Test. The first two sessions are generally the best to bat on each day of the pink-ball Test, while the ball calls the shots in the final session when the floodlights take effect. India batted during the day and bowled during the night, but did neither with any great authority at the Adelaide Oval. Read more.

Sidharth Malhotra begins shoot for Param Sundari in Navi Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor to join later

A spate of actioners later, Sidharth Malhotra is in the mood to explore romance again with his next, tentatively titled Param Sundari. We’ve heard the actor began shooting Tushar Jalota’s directorial venture in Nerul earlier this week. The first schedule will run for the next two weeks, with leading lady Janhvi Kapoor joining the shoot in early January. Read more.