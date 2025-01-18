Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

File Pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Intruder got aggressive but did not touch jewellery, Kareena tells police and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knife attack on Saif: Intruder got aggressive but did not touch jewellery, Kareena tells police

Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has informed the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open, an official said on Saturday.

Allahabad HC judge Shekhar Yadav to skip seminar on Ram temple movement in Kumbh Mela

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP): Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Yadav, whose speech at a VHP event in December kicked up a controversy, has opted out of a seminar on the Ram temple movement in the Kumbh Mela area on January 22. where he was scheduled to deliver the keynote address, an organiser said on Saturday

Financial Intelligence Unit and National Housing Bank sign MoU for enhanced coordination

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) and the National Housing Bank (NHB) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of continued coordinated efforts in effective implementation of requirements of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Rules framed thereunder in New Delhi. According to a Ministry of Finance release, the MoU was signed by Vivek Aggarwal, Director, FIU-IND and Sanjay Shukla, Managing Director, NHB.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis congratulates MCA on Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and fans as Wankhede Stadium completed its 50th anniversary, according to the release from MCA. MCA is hosting a week-long celebration, starting January 12, to mark this historic milestone with the grand spectacle scheduled to take place on Sunday. Read More

'Dhartiputra Nandini' actor Aman Jaiswal killed in road accident in Mumbai

TV actor Aman Jaiswal (23) died after a truck rammed into his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, police said. He was known for a lead role in the TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini". Read More