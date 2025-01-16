Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The Bandra Worli Sea Link is shrouded in haze on Wednesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?; Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets rally in early trade tracking global peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Thursday in tandem with a rally in global markets after lower-than-expected consumer inflation in the US ignited hopes of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 595.42 points to 77,319.50 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 178.45 points to 23,391.65.

Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?

A thick blanket of haze continued to envelop Mumbai on Wednesday, reducing visibility as the city witnessed high humidity levels and cloud cover, leading to a further increase in overall air pollution. According to the IMD, easterly winds that keep dust particles suspended in the air are to blame for the persistent haze and poor air quality. The average AQI of the city tested 141 (unhealthy for sensitive groups) at 7 pm on Wednesday, while images from across the city indicated ‘hazardous’ levels. Read more.

Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice A S Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on the illegal hawkers’ menace across Mumbai has directed the BMC to initiate firm and regular action against illegal hawkers in 20 locations across the city. The court has disclosed its intention to implement the same across Maharashtra in the next hearing. Read more.

Saif Ali Khan attacked by thief who broke into his Mumbai home; sustains 6 stab wounds

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a thief who broke into his home around 2am on Thursday. The actor has been hospitalized at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he underwent a surgery. The incident occurred at Bandra's Satguru Sharan apartment on the 12th floor, when Saif was sleeping at home with his family. Read more.

Day of records

Records tumbled like ninepins as the Indian women’s cricket team, powered by skipper Smriti Mandhana’s 70-ball century, demolished Ireland by a whopping 304 runs to claim its biggest-ever ODI win and complete a 3-0 clean sweep here on Wednesday. Read more.