Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Meerut hospital director, five others booked for removing woman's kidney
Nagpur Railway Station marks 100 years of service
Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected
Set up panel to consider phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles: HC to govt
No water supply in parts of Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Day of records

Day of records

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:57 AM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

Top

Centurions Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal help Indian women post their highest ever ODI total en route to their biggest win

Day of records

India openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal during their 233-run opening stand in Rajkot, on Wednesday. Pic/BCCI

Listen to this article
Day of records
x
00:00

Records tumbled like ninepins as the Indian women’s cricket team, powered by skipper Smriti Mandhana’s 70-ball century, demolished Ireland by a whopping 304 runs to claim its biggest-ever ODI win and complete a 3-0 clean sweep here on Wednesday.


The result of the match was a mere formality once India set Ireland a massive target of 436, and Ireland could only garner 131 before getting bundled out in 31.4 overs.


India put the first step forward towards a crushing victory through record-breaking Mandhana (135, 80b, 12x4, 7x6) and her opening partner Pratika Rawal (154, 129b, 20x4, 1x6), reaching 435-5, the highest total by an Indian team — men’s or women’s — in ODIs.


Pratika Rawal celebrates her century in Rajkot yesterday. She scored 154; (right) → Smriti Mandhana en route her 135 yesterday. Pics/BCCIPratika Rawal celebrates her century in Rajkot yesterday. She scored 154; (right) → Smriti Mandhana en route her 135 yesterday. Pics/BCCI

India men’s highest ODI total is 418-5 made against the West Indies in Indore in 2011.

Mandhana and Rawal added a whopping 233 runs for the first wicket in just 26.4 overs and there was no looking back.

Deepti, Tanuja shine with ball

Then spinners Tanuja Kanwar (2-31) and Deepti Sharma (3-27) took over, sharing five wickets among them to decimate the Irish line-up, which was well short on experience.

Orla Prendergast (36) and Sarah Forbes (41) added 64 runs for a fluent third wicket stand that helped Ireland to recover from a shaky 24 for two to reach 88 without further damage.

But once Prendergast was cleaned up by Kanwar, India were all over the tourists like a bad rash, claiming the remaining seven wickets for just 33 runs.

It also helped India eclipse their previous largest margin of victory (by runs) — 249 registered against the same opposition in 2017 at Potchefstroom, South Africa.

‘Onslaught was planned’

Mandhana said her record-breaking onslaught on the Irish bowlers was planned but despite her team’s clean sweep. “It [onslaught] was planned. I was just thinking not many matches you can go out and attack. So, I thought of trying a few shots. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t. Today it did,” said Mandhana after the match.

3
No. of times both openers have scored tons in ODIs

70
No. of balls taken by Smriti Mandhana to complete her century, the fastest by an Indian in women’s ODIs

233
No. of runs put on by Mandhana and Rawal for the opening wicket is the third-highest stand for India in women’s ODIs

310
No. of runs scored by Pratika Rawal in three ODIs against Ireland @ 103.33

Brief scores
India 435-5 in 50 overs (P Rawal 154, S Mandhana 135, R Ghosh 59; O Prendergast 2-71) beat Ireland 131 all out in 31.4 overs (S Forbes 41, O Prendergast 36; D Sharma 3-27, T Kanwar 2-31) by 304 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Smriti Mandhana india ireland cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK