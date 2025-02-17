Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare; Nifty, Sensex decline in opening and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Siddhesh Desai (in black and green striped pullover), a research scientist from Kalwa, trying to board a train

Nifty, Sensex decline in opening because of persistent FPI selling and weak corporate earnings

Indian stock markets are continuously moving into the hands of bears amid persistent selling by foreign investors, as corporate earnings remain challenging. The Nifty 50 index declined by 119 points, or 0.52 per cent, to open at 22,809.90 points, while the BSE Sensex opened at 75,641.41 points with a dip of 297.80 points, or 0.39 per cent.

Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare

Sixty-eight people died after falling off overcrowded trains under the Thane railway police’s jurisdiction between January and December 2024. This jurisdiction covers Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva and Airoli—one of the busiest stretches of Central Railway. During rush hour, these stations, especially those beyond Thane, become so packed that even standing on the platform is a challenge, let alone boarding a train. While most stations have slow and fast halts with multiple options, Kalwa remains overcrowded due to its proximity to Thane and the fact that trains arrive packed from both directions. Read more.

New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’

Hitesh Mehta, the prime accused in the New India Co-Operative Bank scam, confessed to taking Rs 122 crore in cash from the Goregaon and Prabhadevi lockers of the bank between 2020 and 2025, according to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) sources. The police have also arrested a builder, Dharmesh Paun, to whom Mehta had transferred over Rs 70 crore. Read more.

Not a word from current TN stalwarts

Jammu and Kashmir may have missed qualifying for the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy, but their performances have been most heartening indeed. India has so many players who are good enough to play for their state teams, but because there is already another player occupying the slot, they can’t get a game. They then move to another state and make a contribution in raising the confidence and competitiveness of those teams. Sandeep Patil and Chandrakant Pandit are two prime examples of players who moved from Mumbai to other states and helped those states to start performing better. Jalaj Saxena is another, who is currently helping Kerala, who are in the semis now. Read more.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to feature in cameos in big-budget Hollywood thriller

When you unite Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt on screen, you’re bound to catch the audience’s attention—from Saajan (1991) to Chal Mere Bhai (2000), from Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002) to the multiple cameos in each other’s films. Throw Hollywood into the mix, and it immediately becomes a much-anticipated project. That’s exactly why our ears perked up when we heard about the two superstars’ latest reunion. mid-day has learnt that Khan and Dutt have flown to Saudi Arabia to shoot their cameos for a big-budget Hollywood thriller. Filming will begin today and go on till February 19 at the newly launched AlUla Studios, a state-of-the-art film production facility that was recently launched in Saudi Arabia. Read more.