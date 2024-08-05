Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Garbage lining the beach stretch (right) A bobcat machine picking up the trash. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Machines descend on Juhu beach; Nifty, Sensex plunges at pre-open and more x 00:00

Nifty, Sensex plunges at pre-open; revive a little on opening but still over 1.7 pc down

Indian markets experienced one of the worst falls on Monday with both the indices Nifty, and Sensex registering high losses during the opening trade. Indian stock markets followed the global bloodbath. The Nifty 50 index declined 414.85 points or 1.68 per cent to open at 24,302.85 points while the BSE Sensex slumped 2393.76 points or 2.96 per cent to open at 78,588.19 points. In the broad market indices, all indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap, and Nifty Small cap declined around 2 per cent during the opening session.

Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!

The BMC’s Solid Waste Department deployed bobcat and beach combing machines to clean the 6-km stretch of Juhu beach after mid-day reported about the mounting garbage heaps there. BMC officials stated that the beach was cleaned with machines in the morning and evening, coinciding with the high tide. Locals mentioned they would check the impact of the cleaning on Monday. Read more.

Kerala landslide toll hits 221, rescue efforts continue

As rescue operations in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district continued for the sixth day, authorities intensified efforts to recover bodies and also prepared a mass grave for unidentified remains, amid discussions in the state on donations to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund and whether to classify the natural calamity as a ‘national disaster’. As per State Revenue Minister K Rajan, till date 221 bodies and 166 body parts have been recovered. Read more.

Dial M for Mads and murder

In her maiden web series, The Fame Game (2022), Madhuri Dixit-Nene played a superstar who plotted her own disappearance. Two years on, it looks like the actor is set to go a few shades darker. mid-day has learnt that she is apparently in talks to portray a serial killer in a psychological thriller, which will be helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor. “It’s titled Mrs Deshpande. The show tells the story of how the police hire a serial killer and pick her brains to understand another serial killer’s modus operandi and nab him. The show is a remake of a French series,” reveals a source. Read more.

Paris Olympics 2024: Nervous Lakshya Sen falls short to Axelsen, to compete for bronze medal

At the end of a tight 22-20, 21-14 triumph in the 2024 Olympics men’s singles semi-final against India’s Lakshya Sen, a vastly relieved defending champion Viktor Axelsen warmly embraced his opponent at the net and declared to the media, “This was the toughest match I have played at this Olympics. Four years from now, he [Sen] will be the favourite to win the gold!” Read more.