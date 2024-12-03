Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Markets surge, Maharashtra repoll cancelled, Vijay Shankar passes away and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe.

Markets surge in early trade on strong buying in blue-chip stocks

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty made a strong start in early trading on Tuesday, buoyed by buying interest in blue-chip stocks like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and a broad positive trend in global markets. As of early trading, the BSE Sensex surged 300.98 points to reach 80,549.06, while the NSE Nifty advanced by 101.85 points, climbing to 24,377.90. Read more.

Maharashtra village calls off 'repoll' plan with ballot papers following police intervention

A group of villagers from Malsharias assembly segment in Maharashtra asking a "re-election" with ballot papers relented on Tuesday and gave up their plan following police intervention, said the NCP (SP) winning candidate from the seat, PTI reported. A senior police official stated that they had threatened the villagers with legal action if they carried out their "polling" plan. Read more.

Former CBI director Vijay Shankar passes away at 76

Vijay Shankar, a former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a distinguished officer of the 1969-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed. Shankar had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Noida for some time. Read more.

Adelaide Test: Jaiswal guns for Sachin’s record, Kohli closes in on Bradman’s legacy

As India gears up for the pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide, Indian batting stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli will have some records worth looking up to that can witness them climb up over legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman. Read more.

'Overtly sexualised and crass': Netizens react to choreography of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 song Peelings

'Pushpa 2' starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. There is massive buzz and hype around the film owing to the success of its prequel 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021). The makers recently released the song 'Peelings' from the film. Read more.