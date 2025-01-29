Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai’s air pollution may be worse than what data shows; Fingerprint samples still with CID, say Cops and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Worli and Prabhadevi shrouded in a thick morning smog on January 28. Pic/Ashish Raje

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade on buying in IT stocks, firm global market trends

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced in early trade on Wednesday amid a rally in global peers and buying in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 355.87 points to 76,257.28 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 92.8 points to 23,050.05.

Exclusive: Mumbai’s air pollution may be worse than what data shows

Are bureaucratic and operational inefficiencies compromising Mumbai’s ability to tackle one of its most pressing environmental challenges? This question resonates among air quality experts, environmentalists, analysts, and citizens. For the past two years, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and BMC have pushed for recalibration and relocation of SAFAR AQI monitoring stations, while the latter has defended its adherence to international and scientific standards. Read more.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Fingerprint samples still with CID, say Cops

Forty-eight hours after mid-day reported that the fingerprints of Shariful Islam, arrested in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan, did not match the initial 19 samples sent to the fingerprint bureau of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Mumbai police told media that the samples had indeed been sent to the CID, though no reports had come yet. Read more.

"I’m very happy with the honour, but I don’t let myself get too high": Jasprit Bumrah after winning Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Jasprit Bumrah feels honoured after winning the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award but team’s success would always be his priority and he picked India’s T20 World Cup triumph as his most cherished moment of 2024. Read more.

L2: Empuraan makers build AH-64 Apache helicopter replica for Mohanlal’s entry

Almost six years since Lucifer’s (2019) release, Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran are ready with the sequel, L2: Empuraan. On January 26, the makers unveiled the teaser. One of the teaser’s standout elements is Mohanlal’s entry sequence that involves an AH-64 Apache, considered among the world’s best attack helicopters. Interestingly, the chopper wasn’t rented or digitally created for the actioner. Since Apache helicopters weren’t available in India, the makers decided to have a replica constructed from scratch with the aid of engineers. Read more.