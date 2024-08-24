Breaking News
Bandra Fair row: Even cardinal’s plea fails to move renters
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’
Bombay HC denies MVA bandh today; Opposition to hold silent protest
Dating app scam: Floodgates open
Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > Mid Day Top News at this hour Parents of Badlapur girls plan school transfer for safety death toll rises to 41 in Nepal bus accident and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Parents of Badlapur girls plan school transfer for safety; death toll rises to 41 in Nepal bus accident and more

Updated on: 24 August,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Parents of Badlapur girls plan school transfer for safety; death toll rises to 41 in Nepal bus accident and more

Protesters hold placards demanding capital punishment. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Parents of Badlapur girls plan school transfer for safety; death toll rises to 41 in Nepal bus accident and more
x
00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’



The parents of the two girls sexually assaulted in Badlapur are planning to move their daughters to different schools once the case is resolved. The girls, who were assaulted in their school’s toilet, are receiving support for their emotional and physical recovery. Read more.


Dating app scam: Floodgates open

Following mid-day’s in-depth exposé of the dating app racket, several men came forward with evidence, demanding strict action against the restaurants and the women involved. Read more.

Death toll rises to 41 in Nepal bus accident

The death toll from the Nepal bus accident in Nepal's Tanahun district has risen to 41. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed the fatalities during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. A bus carrying around 43 passengers mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal's Tanahun District on August 23. Read more.

'Leaving with peace in my heart': Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he last donned the national jersey. The 38-year-old said he leaves the scene a content man, having represented the national team in all three formats since making his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. Read more.

Double shift for Junaid

Junaid Khan may only be a film old, but he is quickly learning to cope with the profession’s demanding schedules. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj in June, is currently juggling two projects—his yet-untitled rom-com with Khushi Kapoor, and his upcoming play, Strictly Unconventional. With the play set to be performed at NCPA on September 1, he is shooting Advait Chandan’s directorial venture during the day and prepping for Faezeh Jalali’s offering in the evenings. Read more.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india national news mumbai world news International news India news mumbai news maharashtra sports news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK