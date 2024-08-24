Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Protesters hold placards demanding capital punishment. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Parents of Badlapur girls plan school transfer for safety; death toll rises to 41 in Nepal bus accident and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: ‘We just want to transfer our girls to another school’

The parents of the two girls sexually assaulted in Badlapur are planning to move their daughters to different schools once the case is resolved. The girls, who were assaulted in their school’s toilet, are receiving support for their emotional and physical recovery. Read more.

Dating app scam: Floodgates open

Following mid-day’s in-depth exposé of the dating app racket, several men came forward with evidence, demanding strict action against the restaurants and the women involved. Read more.

Death toll rises to 41 in Nepal bus accident

The death toll from the Nepal bus accident in Nepal's Tanahun district has risen to 41. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed the fatalities during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. A bus carrying around 43 passengers mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal's Tanahun District on August 23. Read more.

'Leaving with peace in my heart': Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he last donned the national jersey. The 38-year-old said he leaves the scene a content man, having represented the national team in all three formats since making his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. Read more.

Double shift for Junaid

Junaid Khan may only be a film old, but he is quickly learning to cope with the profession’s demanding schedules. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj in June, is currently juggling two projects—his yet-untitled rom-com with Khushi Kapoor, and his upcoming play, Strictly Unconventional. With the play set to be performed at NCPA on September 1, he is shooting Advait Chandan’s directorial venture during the day and prepping for Faezeh Jalali’s offering in the evenings. Read more.