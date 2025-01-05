Breaking News
05 January,2025 01:57 PM IST

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


PM Modi inaugurates 13-km section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor


 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar here.
 

VHP says acquittal of Nanded blast accused 'tight slap' on Congress


The VHP on Sunday termed the acquittal of the 2006 Nanded blast accused a "tight slap" on the Congress' face and asked the party's top leadership to apologise to Hindu society.
 

CII urges focus on employment policies, labour codes and women workforce in Union Budget 2025-26

 
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for a range of measures to be included in the upcoming Union Budget announcements, including an integrated National Employment Policy, policy support for employment generation, implementation of labour codes, and increased participation of women in the workforce, among other initiatives. As is the convention, the budget for 2025-26 will be tabled on February 1, 2025.
 

Sunil Gavaskar upset after not being invited to present BGT with Border

 
Team India legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his sadness after not being invited to present the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is named after him and Allan Border. The five-match Test series between India and Australia ended in Australia's favour. With the win by six wickets, the Aussies reclaimed the BGT title after 10 years, breaking India's strong, unbeaten string. Read more
 

Deva teaser out! Shahid Kapoor is a crazy and chaotic cop in this action-packed drama - watch video

 
The highly anticipated teaser of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is finally here, following the release of two captivating posters that gave fans a first look at the intense world of Deva. These posters set the stage for what’s to come, with Shahid’s fierce and electrifying presence. Read more.

