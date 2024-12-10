Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Restoring inflation-growth balance most important task ahead of RBI: Guv Das

Outgoing Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday that restoring inflation-growth balance is the most important task ahead of the central bank.

Mumbai BEST bus crash: Driver arrested, booked for culpable homicide

Police have arrested the driver of a BEST bus involved in an accident here, which claimed seven lives and left 42 others injured, and booked him for 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder', officials said on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha adjourns for day amid uproar over Soros, Adani issues

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day Tuesday afternoon amid uproarious scenes as members of treasury and opposition benches traded charges on the Soros and Adani issues.

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan drops silently on THIS streaming platform after multiple delays

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan has finally released on an OTT platform. After an exceptional run at the box office, the movie has made its way to Netflix. Following a series of delays and challenges, Thangalaan arrived on the platform without any prior announcement, catching everyone off guard. This news of the Netflix release has sparked excitement among fans, especially those who admire Chiyaan Vikram. Despite critical acclaim, the movie faced multiple delays before its online release. Read More.

Day 1 tickets of Boxing Day Test between India and Australia snap up in record time

Tickets for the opening day of the fourth Test of the between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground have sold out, highlighting the public's strong interest in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Read More.