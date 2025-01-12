Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Sans guard, Vasai jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt; MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused in Beed sarpanch murder and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt

Two unidentified men stole 50 tolas of gold jewellery, worth about Rs 40 lakh, at gunpoint from a shop in Vasai on Friday night. The shop owner was injured in the heist. The owner of Mayank Jewellers located in Kaul Heritage City’s Agarwal & Dosti Complex in Vasai, Ratanlal Sanghvi, was packing up preparing to close the shop at around 9.15pm when two men arrived on a motorcycle. Read more.

Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused

The seven accused in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed district, have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Read more.

‘She was in her uniform when she learnt she was pregnant’: The dark reality of teenage pregnancies in tribal hamlets of Pen

Teenage pregnancy is a dark reality for residents of tribal hamlets in Pen and nearby talukas of Raigad district, where every month on an average five-10 minor girls in the age group of 12 to 17 years are becoming pregnant —a fact that comes to light when they miss their menstrual cycle and visit the primary health centre or rural hospital, where tests confirm pregnancy. Read more.

Rohit’s struggles shook Team India

Australia clinched a thrilling five Test series win over India and in the process finally regained the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Read more.

Wamiqa Gabbi to play female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Basil Joseph’s next superhero film?

It’s raining offers for Wamiqa Gabbi, who recently appeared in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan. She has joined Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi in the thriller G2 and will feature in Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla. The actor is also the frontrunner to join opposite Ranveer Singh in an upcoming superhero film directed by Basil Joseph, known for Minnal Murali. The project is rumoured to be a Bollywood adaptation of the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan. Read more.