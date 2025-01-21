Mid-Day Top News at this hour: The river crossing that Saif Ali Khan's assailant used to enter India; 270 trains cancelled, major block on Mumbai-Pune expressway this weekend and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Shariful Islam, immediately after his arrest at Hiranandani Estate, Thane, early on January 19. PIC/DIWAKAR SHARMA

Indian stocks continue to surge as Trump 2.0 begin, markets relieved as no universal tariffs imposed so far

Indian stock markets continued to gain on Tuesday's opening as Trump 2.0 began, with both indices surging in the opening session. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,421.65 with a surge of 76.90 points or 0.33 per cent, while the BSE Sensex was up by 188.28 points or 0.24 per cent to open at 77,261.72.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: The river crossing that assailant used to enter India

The arrest of Saif Ali Khan’s attacker, Shariful Islam, 30, has not only fetched police officers laurels but has also brought to light an unusual route Bangladeshis use to cross the border in a manner akin to that depicted in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Hours after his arrest, Shariful narrated to the cops how he eluded the Border Security Force (BSF) by crossing the Dawki river, also known as the Umngot, which flows between India and Bangladesh. Read more.

270 trains cancelled, major block on Mumbai-Pune expressway this weekend

Mumbaikars are set to face a double whammy this weekend as over 270 suburban train services are set to be cancelled, with 150 partially affected, due to a major block for Bandra-Mahim rail bridge work. Adding to the woes, a traffic block on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will disrupt travel from Wednesday to Friday afternoon. Read more.

Net gains for dizzy Sinner

Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled dizzy spells on Monday in energy-sapping heat to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals, admitting a long interruption when he accidentally broke the net was “big, big luck”. The World No. 1 again dropped a set before coming home 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Danish 13th seed Holger Rune on Rod Laver Arena with both men needing medical attention. Read more.

Sikh body on Panjab 95: 'We want to save CBFC from the shame of banning a gut-wrenching biopic'

On January 17, leading man Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the teaser of Panjab ’95 on Instagram, announcing that it will be released internationally on February 7. He ended the post with, “P.S. Full movie, no cuts.” While human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic is poised to release around the globe, director Honey Trehan’s hope of familiarising the Indian audience to the braveheart’s journey remains unfulfilled so far. The biopic’s teaser was pulled down from YouTube India on January 18, indicating a ban of sorts on the movie. Read more.