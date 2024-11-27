Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision; rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde leaves Raj Bhavan after resigning as chief minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets climb in early trade amid fresh foreign fund inflows

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a firm note on Wednesday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets. Concerns over tariff threats by US President-elect Donald Trump, however, instilled volatility in the market during the morning trade. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 166.1 points to 80,170.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 74.35 points to 24,268.85. Read more.

Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision

Three days after the Assembly election results were declared, the stalemate continued over nominating Maharashtra’s chief minister-elect. However, statements made by a minister and information from various quarters indicated that incumbent Eknath Shinde’s wish to continue in the top job would be far from fulfilled and, as expected, his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, would make a grand comeback in the coveted office, provided the party high command doesn’t throw a surprise as seen in some BJP-ruled states where popular choices were replaced by the low-profile candidates who fitted the party’s social engineering. Read more.

Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops

The Andheri Metropolitan Court has released film director, producer and financer Gunwant Tarachand Jain, also known as Nikesh Madhani, after ruling his arrest by the Versova police was illegal. Madhani was accused of drugging and raping a 38-year-old model and actress during a photoshoot. The court’s order was issued before the victim could undergo a medical examination. Read more.

'Jas beautiful, but not greater than Kapil': Geoff Boycott

Former England captain Geoff Boycott has lashed out at claims of India’s lead pacer and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah being a better bowler than former India skipper and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, saying both bowlers cannot be compared. Read more.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film new song 8 days before release

The countdown has begun as Pushpa 2: The Rule is only eight days away from release. Usually in the last fortnight, the actors are busy city-hopping and promoting their upcoming film. But things are a little different with Allu Arjun’s mega release. Until yesterday, the superstar was busy shooting the action drama. mid-day has learnt that Arjun and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna filmed a romantic song in Hyderabad between November 23 and 26, following which director Sukumar called it a wrap on the movie. Read more.