Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Video recorder was left on in Mumbai doctors’ changing area; Healthcare services hit in nationwide stir and more

Mid-day writer Anand Singh (in grey t-shirt) walked into Sion Hospital at 8.30 pm on August 15 to test how easily he could roam the premises without being questioned. He provided a fictitious doctor’s name when he was asked who he wanted to see and was given full access to all departments. Both, inside the general and women’s wards, there were no checks. Pic/Atul Kamble

Video recorder was left on in Mumbai doctors’ changing area

Fury and fear were in the air as resident doctors marched at Azad Maidan on Friday in support of their fallen colleague, who was raped and murdered 1,887.5 km away at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The anger over something like this happening to one of their own, was mixed in with the terrifying thought “it could have happened to any of them”. That this happened in their workplace—a place of healing—and the fact that the suspected perpetrator was a familiar face in the hospital has sent shockwaves across the medical fraternity, all the way from Kolkata to Mumbai. Read more

Healthcare services hit in nationwide stir, doctors refuse to back down

Healthcare services took a hit across West Bengal on Saturday as doctors joined their junior colleagues in the cease work, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Junior doctors began the stir eight days ago, and with the seniors joining in following a call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), services at the outpatient departments of both government and private hospitals were affected. Read more

Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes Thai prime minister after royal signoff

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, became Thailand's prime minister after receiving a royal letter of endorsement Sunday, two days after she was chosen by Parliament following a court order that removed her predecessor. She replaces another leader from the same Pheu Thai Party, at the head of a coalition that includes military parties associated with the coup that deposed the party's last government.

Elliot Page: ‘I get misgendered all the time’

Actor Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, said that he gets misgendered “all the time” but he doesn’t let it bother him. “I get misgendered all the time, and I don’t care unless someone’s trying to, [be mean],” Page told in an interview. The actor essays a trans man in his new film titled, Close to You, and the character corrects his on-screen mother when she misgenders him, and he said that he wouldn’t have the same reaction in real life. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz falls short against Gael Monfils, smashes racquet at Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz let loose his frustrations with a violent racquet smash in a 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 defeat on Friday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open that he called the “worst match” of his career. The reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion could not match the wily skills of 37-year-old French opponent Gael Monfils, two decades in the game and a threat to any young gun. Read more