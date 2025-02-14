Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Wholesale inflation drops to 2.31% in January 2025

Mid-Day's Top News

PM Modi pays homage to Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and praised their unwavering dedication to the nation.

Wholesale price inflation eases to 2.31pc in Jan

Wholesale price inflation moderated to 2.31 per cent in January due to the decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Friday showed.

Western Railway launches special trains between Valsad-Danapur and Sabarmati-Banaras for Maha Kumbh Mela

Western Railway announces the operation of two pairs of special trains between Valsad-Danapur and Sabarmati-Banaras for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to accommodate the extra rush of passengers. Read more

The Order movie review: Gripping true crime thriller

Director Justin Kurzel’s brisk investigative thriller, a real-life crime drama, “The Order,” has Jude Law in the lead. As FBI Agent Terry Husk, he is bent, wears a beard that’s growing scruffily and gnashes gum. He is typically lonely, estranged from his family and is full of regrets. Read more

ICC Champions Trophy: Winners to receive prize money of USD 2.24 million

Each group stage win would worth over USD 34,000 (INR 30 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive USD 350,000 each (INR three crore), while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (INR 1.2 crore). Read more