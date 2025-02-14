Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today
File Pic
Listen to this article
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Wholesale inflation drops to 2.31% in January 2025 and more
x
00:00
Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.
ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi pays homage to Pulwama terror attack martyrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019 and praised their unwavering dedication to the nation.
Wholesale price inflation eases to 2.31pc in Jan
Wholesale price inflation moderated to 2.31 per cent in January due to the decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Friday showed.
Western Railway launches special trains between Valsad-Danapur and Sabarmati-Banaras for Maha Kumbh Mela
Western Railway announces the operation of two pairs of special trains between Valsad-Danapur and Sabarmati-Banaras for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to accommodate the extra rush of passengers. Read more
The Order movie review: Gripping true crime thriller
Director Justin Kurzel’s brisk investigative thriller, a real-life crime drama, “The Order,” has Jude Law in the lead. As FBI Agent Terry Husk, he is bent, wears a beard that’s growing scruffily and gnashes gum. He is typically lonely, estranged from his family and is full of regrets. Read more
ICC Champions Trophy: Winners to receive prize money of USD 2.24 million
Each group stage win would worth over USD 34,000 (INR 30 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive USD 350,000 each (INR three crore), while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (INR 1.2 crore). Read more
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience
and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree
to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK