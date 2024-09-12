Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut in dating app scam; markets rebound in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets rebound in early trade on rally in global peers, foreign fund inflows

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday tracking a rally in global markets and foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 428.83 points to 81,951.99 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 154.1 points to 25,072.55.

Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut

The mastermind behind the interstate dating app racket has been identified as Delhi resident Ankur Meena (35), who also goes by the monikers Happy and Meena Defaulter. His key associate, Pratham, operates under the aliases Chandu and Praveen. The cops, who raided a Goregaon hotel last week in connection with the scam, arresting six suspects, including two women, are in hot pursuit of the brains behind the operation. Read more.

Malaika Arora’s stepdad fall to death: ‘Security guard heard a loud noise’

Actor Malaika Arora’s stepfather Anil Mehta, 62, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of a sixth-floor flat at Ayesha Manor Society in Bandra West on Wednesday morning. The Bandra police, who suspect that Mehta had lost his balance after feeling dizzy, have registered an accidental death report. Read more.

"Rohit, Kohli and Pant are the big three": Nathan Lyon ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has identified Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant as the three “really big ones” during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. Read more.

Designer Abhishek Roy: Despite the trolling, Saif told me he was very happy with the look

Crisp kurtas and pyjamas are his off-duty look, while on festive occasions, he will be his dapper self in a bandhgala. Over the years, Saif Ali Khan has built his signature style. But fashion enthusiasts must have noticed the actor’s penchant for dhotis in the past few months. Last week, Khan sported a golden dhoti, paired with a red kurta, at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Read more.