Mid-Day Top News at this hour: You can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat; major fire breaks out at warehouse in Bhiwandi and more

Seven members could not escape through ground floor/ Screengrab

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade in global markets

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday after tumbling in the previous week amid a rally in global markets, along with buying in index majors ITC and ICICI Bank. The BSE Sensex climbed 292.29 points or 0.36 per cent to 81,980.74 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 54.55 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,069.15.

Chembur fire: 7 killed as neighbours, firemen couldn’t reach upper floor, say eyewitnesses

Seven people, including three minors, died in a fire that broke out at Siddharth Nagar, Chembur, on Sunday at 5.20 am. Members of the Gupta family were unable to escape from the upper floors owing to the fire on the ground floor. Only the father and son managed to escape before the flames spread. A firefighter reported that the family was trapped on the upper floor because the iron ladder they needed to exit was inside the house. Read more

Heat soars in city as mercury touches 35 degrees

On Monday morning, a blanket of haze enveloped the city and suburbs as Mumbaikars dealt with scorching heat. According to the latest Mumbai weather update, the city's temperature was nearly three degrees above normal. Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, recorded a temperature of 35.2 degrees Celcius which, the weather agency said was 2.8 degrees higher than normal temperature. Read more

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Slim win against Pakistan ignites India's WC hope

It was not as convincing a win as India would have liked, but it was enough to keep them alive in the Women’s T20 World Cup. In hot and humid weather, they got the better of arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets after their bowlers had done an excellent job by restricting the rivals to 105-8 on a rather sluggish pitch. Read more

Salman Khan to make cameo appearance as swashbuckling cop in Atlee's 'Baby John'

Bring Varun Dhawan and Atlee together, and the result will be a mass entertainer. That’s exactly what the actor-producer duo has designed with their upcoming film, Baby John. Now, the actioner has got another heavyweight in Salman Khan, who has come on board for a cameo. So, what is Khan playing in Kalees’ directorial venture, which is an adaptation of the Tamil hit, Theri (2016)? mid-day has learnt that the superstar will step into the role of a senior police officer, essayed by Prabhu in the original. Read more