Mid-Day Top News of this hour: More heavy rain ahead for Mumbai; 14-year-old Kerala boy tests positive for Nipah virus and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood

Even as heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday for the second consecutive day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised an alert over imminent spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to lash Mumbai and the adjoining Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the coming days. Though the intensity of alert issued by IMD is yellow, the weather department’s warning comes amid reports of high tide exceeding the four-metre mark, a phenomenon that could cause potential flooding issues in low-lying areas of the city. Read more.

Kerala: 14-year-old boy tests positive for Nipah virus

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday confirmed Nipah infection in a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district. George, who met the media, said the Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) had confirmed the infection in the boy, who is currently under treatment at a private hospital. Read more.

Deaths mount in Bangladesh amid reservation stir

Police imposed a strict curfew across Bangladesh and military forces patrolled parts of the capital Saturday to quell further violence after days of clashes over the allocation of government jobs left several people dead and hundreds injured. The curfew follows what was likely the deadliest day yet in the weeks of protests despite a ban on public gatherings. Reports vary on the number of people killed Friday, with Somoy TV reporting 43. Read more.

Arbaaz Khan: ‘India has a gap in late night chat shows’

How would one define Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, The Invincibles? He views it as an oral history of legendary Hindi films and their making. Its inception was driven by the actor-producer’s concern that if such stories are not documented, they will be lost. Read more.

BCCI’s Rs 1cr, a balm of sorts!

Two opening batters of my generation with the same unflinching determination never to give their wickets away are undergoing a serious health crisis, which is far more lethal than any bowling attack they have faced anywhere in the world. Sir Geoffrey Boycott has just undergone surgery for throat cancer, which he had successfully battled over 20 years back and came out the winner. With the dreaded disease returning and him being in his 80s, it will require all the courage and never-give-up attitude to get to the ultimate century, the century of life. Read more.