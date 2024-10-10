Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Mid Day Top News at this hour India loses an anmol Ratan Tata Group stocks rise up to 10 pc and more

Updated on: 10 October,2024 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

People pay their last respects to Ratan Tata at NCPA lawns/ Pallav Paliwal

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Tata Group stocks rise up to 10 pc


Shares of Tata Group companies on Thursday rose up to 10 per cent, with Tata Chemicals and Tata Teleservices among the major gainers. Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away late on Wednesday. He was 86. "Investors can pay tribute to Ratan Tata and the great corporate empire he built by buying stocks like TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer and Indian Hotels.


Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Thursday amid a firm trend in global equities and buying in banking stocks. Market participants will closely watch Q2 earnings season, starting with Tata Consultancy Services which is set to report its results later in the day, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 309.85 points or 0.38 per cent to 81,776.95 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 90.70 points or 0.36 per cent to 25,072.65.

India loses an anmol Ratan

Industrialist, philanthropist and former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Naval Tata, 86, passed away in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, October 9, owing to age-related ailments. He was 86. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, in critical condition in the early hours of October 7. Read more

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India’s fate hangs in balance against Sri Lanka

Nobody would have foreseen that the much fancied Indian team would be under pressure at the halfway stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup, after losing the opening game to New Zealand and a narrow win against Pakistan. As a result, tonight’s match against Sri Lanka has become a must-win game for them. Read more.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Love & War’ filming to begin in October, ahead of original November schedule

Alia Bhatt may be currently busy with Jigra’s promotions, but soon, she will be right where she is the happiest—on a movie set. Sources tell us that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to kick off the shoot of his next, Love & War, by October-end. The love triangle—led by Ranbir Kapoor, Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal—was to originally go on floors by November-end, but now the filmmaker is said to have expedited things. Read more.

