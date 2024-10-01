Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Markets rebound in early trade; Govinda hospitalised after accidentally shooting his leg and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Bollywood Actor Govinda. Pic/Satej Shinde

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets rebound in early trade after sharp drubbing in previous session

Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, after a sharp decline in the previous trade, amid buying in IT stocks and recovery in Japanese markets. The BSE Sensex climbed 348.1 points to 84,647.88 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.75 points to 25,907.60. From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Power Grid were the major gainers.

Mid-Day Special: How water management collapsed in Mumbai and MMR

While global cities are looking for solutions for drought years amid the rising threat of global warming and uncertain climate changes, cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are struggling to meet current-day water supply needs. As the monsoon season ends, dams and rivers supplying water to MMR are overflowing. While this is a good sign, there is still no certainty that cities in MMR, considered engines of growth, will get water without any supply cuts. MMR, with a population of around 2.6 crore, is already facing a shortage of at least 950 million litres (15 per cent) for the daily requirement. Read more

Andheri drain death: Mumbai civic body blames MMRCL, L&T

The high-level committee appointed by the BMC commissioner has blamed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and contractor L&T for the open drain in Andheri, which led to a woman’s death during heavy rain last Wednesday. The report, however, also criticises K East ward officials for lacking vigilance during the red alert, given that it was a major road. Read More

J-K elections: Over 11 per cent polling till 9 am

A voter turnout of 11.60 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections of Tuesday, according to Election Commission (EC) data. Polling in 40 assembly segments across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am amid tight security. Long queues were seen outside polling stations. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig.

Mumbai: Govinda shot in leg after gun misfires, rushed to hospital

Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally injured his leg when his gun misfired after being dropped. He was admitted to CritiCare Hospital, where his condition is stable. The Juhu police are currently investigating the incident. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at Bollywood actor Govinda's home in Juhu while he was packing his bags in preparation for a trip to Kolkata for a shoot. Read More

Duleep Trophy: Syed Kirmani delighted as Duleep may return to zonal system

Syed Kirmani, who kept wickets for India from 1975-76 to 1985-86, is delighted over the possibility that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will go back to the zonal system for the Duleep Trophy as against the four-team format which was held this year. Sources told mid-day that members at the Board’s Annual General Meeting in Bangalore were told on Sunday that there was a good chance the Duleep Trophy would be played among zones (North, South, East, West and Central) from next season. Read more

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' to go on floors in November in Jammu and Kashmir

How did a large section of India’s youth spend their Sunday noon? Glued to their phones, each hoping that they will be among the few lucky ones to grab a ticket to Coldplay’s upcoming India concerts slated for January 18 and 19. What followed in the next few minutes was such fan frenzy that the popular British band announced a third concert in Mumbai at the same venue—DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai—on January 21. Read more