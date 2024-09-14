Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: PM Modi to hit campaign trail in J-K's Doda; Mumbai Coastal Road-Sea Link connector eases commute and more x 00:00

PM Modi to hit campaign trail in J-K's Doda amid multi-tier security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the poll campaign trail in support of his party candidates on Saturday by addressing a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, amid tight security arrangements. This will be the first visit by a prime minister to Doda in the last 42 years. Read More

Mid-Day test drive: Mumbai Coastal Road-Sea Link connector eases commute, but last-mile connectivity still a hurdle

While the connector linking the Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link undoubtedly cuts short the roughly one-hour journey from south Mumbai to the suburbs, last-mile connectivity hasn’t been improved. It took mid-day 45 minutes to cover the 21-km distance between Fort and Bandra after travelling via the connector on Friday. Read more.

Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai rescheduled by Maharashtra Government



The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18. The order was issued by an official notification on Friday. This decision follows requests from Muslim MLAs and organisations, who planned to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 to avoid conflicts with Ganpati immersion ceremonies.

"Kohli played a big role in turning cricket and Dravid continued it": Ricky Ponting

Australian great Ricky Ponting hailed former captain Virat Kohli’s “big role” in revolutionising Test cricket in India and said the country’s batters don’t fear the big stage anymore, evidence of which is their success in challenging conditions overseas. Read more.

Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for festive song with 200 background dancers

When Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss come together, one can be sure that the emphasis will be on action. Since Sikandar went on floors in June, the actor-director duo has largely focused on filming the action sequences. But now, they are taking a break from on-screen fights and indulging in something more fun. We hear that Khan and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting a vibrant, festive song composed by Pritam. Read more.