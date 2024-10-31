Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The stalls which are now shut at Prabhadevi station after mid-day’s report. Pics/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Prabhadevi platform to be reclaimed for commuters; Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade on unabated foreign fund outflows, selling in IT stocks

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Thursday dragged down by IT stocks and relentless foreign fund outflows. The BSE Sensex declined 225.17 points to 79,707.66 in early trade. The NSE Nifty fell by 60.85 points to 24,280. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Titan, Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards. In contrast, Larsen & Toubro jumped over 5 per cent after the infrastructure major posted a 5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,395 crore in the September 2024 quarter on account of higher income.

Mid-Day Impact: Prabhadevi platform to be reclaimed for commuters

Clear and away! Acting on a mid-day report, the Western Railway has shut and sealed four large stalls on the narrow Prabhadevi platform. The stalls will eventually be removed to create more space for commuter movement. The WR has also posted police and RPF staff to monitor crowds on the foot over bridge during rush hour. Read more

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Meet the financial powerhouses in the poll race

As Maharashtra heads into the high-stakes 2024 Assembly elections, candidates' financial portfolios are under scrutiny, alongside their political stances. With nominations now closed, affidavits reveal substantial wealth among several candidates, particularly in Mumbai and Thane. Topping the list is BJP’s Ghatkopar East candidate Parag Shah, who, with declared assets of Rs 3,383.06 crore, is the wealthiest contender in the state. BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha, representing Malabar Hill, follows with Rs 447 crore. Read more

Will Wankhede help Rohit Sharma get mojo back?

When Rohit Sharma set foot in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the first time more than two decades back as a teenager, he would hardly have imagined that one day, he would be leading his country in a Test match there. The 37-year-old has captained India previously at the iconic venue where, in his absence, the team lifted the 50-over World Cup trophy in 2011, but to helm the nation in a Test at a ground where he cut his teeth as a cricketer must be special. Read more.

Advance bookings suggest Singham Again's strong box office opening; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's fate uncertain

There have been enough fireworks even before the two Diwali releases have hit the theatres, with the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 filing a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), alleging that Singham Again’s makers are employing unfair practices in screen allocation. Even as the fight for screens is ongoing, the advance booking for the two movies finally opened, albeit in select theatres. So, who is emerging as the winner in this box-office clash between Ajay Devgn’s super cop and Kartik Aaryan’s ghostbuster? Read more.