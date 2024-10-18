Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The crumbling façade of the hospital at Aarey Milk Colony. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Sensex, nifty slump; 100,000 residents in Aarey have just one govt doctor and more

Sensex, Nifty slump as unabated foreign fund outflows drag markets lower

Equity benchmark indices slumped in early trade on Friday, falling for the fourth day running, amid relentless foreign fund outflows and selling in Infosys shares after its second-quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The BSE Sensex tanked 570.45 points to 80,436.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty slumped 178.3 points to 24,571.55. From the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, Infosys, Maruti, Nestle, ITC, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest laggards.

100,000 residents in Aarey have just one government doctor

The sole hospital in Aarey Milk Colony—home to one lakh residents, including the inhabitants of tribal hamlets, slums and cattle farm units—is barely operational. While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff drop by twice a week to administer vaccines, there is only one doctor on hand and residents report a dire shortage of essential medicines. Sadly, the present situation is no different from that of more than a decade ago. Read More

Salman Khan gets death threat: 'Pay Rs 5 crore or suffer consequences worse than Baba Siddique'

The Mumbai traffic police received a death threat message demanding Rs 5 crore in extortion from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with claims of resolving his conflict with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, reported news agency ANI. The person who sent the death threat message claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened to endanger Bollywood actor Salman Khan's life if the extortion money was not paid. Read More

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Kiwi pace attack shatters India

Gifted the chance to bowl first in conditions they are accustomed to back home, New Zealand’s pace bowlers destroyed India’s celebrated batting line-up on Thursday morning. Tim Southee started the carnage, but it was Matt Henry and William O’Rourke who did the bulk of the damage to send India crashing to their lowest Test total on home soil. Read more

Donald Trump Biopic ‘The Apprentice’ Gets Stuck with Censor Board For THIS Reason

First Monkey Man, then Punjab ’95, and Emergency—in each instance, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has pulled out its scissors, much to the dismay of the concerned filmmakers. Now, another movie has been subjected to the CBFC’s snip-happy attitude. Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, which was scheduled to hit Indian theatres today, has been postponed. It is heard that the filmmaker, known for his uncompromising stance on creative integrity, has refused to comply with the censor board’s recommended cuts. Read more