Protestors block railway track near Mumbai after an incident of sexual assault of two school children came to light.

Sensex surges by 300 points, Nifty climb in early trade

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday in line with optimism in global markets and steady investments by retail investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 338.21 points to 80,762.89 in early trade while NSE Nifty rallied 87.65 points to 24,660.30.

Locals block railway track at Badlapur station after 2 kids were sexually assaulted in school

Locals in Maharashtra’s Badlapur blocked the railway tracks on Tuesday to protest against the sexual assault of two children, aged four, by a 23-year-old attendant in their school's washroom. The protest by locals on the railway tracks led to disruptions of train services. The police said the incident came to light after one of the kids revealed the incident to her parents. Read more

Kolkata rape-murder:SC raps West Bengal govt, questions delay in filing of FIR

Terming the rape and murder case of a medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as horrific, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over delay in filing FIR in the matter. Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the top court said this incident raises systematic issue regarding safety of doctor across India.

Have you heard? The rakhi message that matters

One of the most poignant messages on social media on a day that is meant to remind men to be protective of their sisters came from Arjun Kapoor. Kapoor, brother of Anshula, Janhvi, Sonam, and Khushi Kapoor, shared, “I’m about to go and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with my sisters. It feels really strange to celebrate a festival with what’s happening [now], which has to do with protecting your sisters, and being there for the women in your life. Why aren’t we taught how to make the environment safe enough for all our sisters to roam around without needing a brother? We need to teach men that they need to make women feel safe rather than teach them to protect women. Basic understanding is lacking in our ecosystem. I don’t know how much this will change the way people think, but it’s something that’s been on my mind.” The actor was evidently making a reference to the Kolkata rape and murder case of a doctor who was assaulted at the hospital she was working in. Read more

'He might forget his phone, but never forgets...': Rathour on Rohit Sharma

Former India men’s batting coach Vikram lauded skipper Rohit Sharma’s leadership abilities, saying the right-handed batter never forgets his on-field game plan even if he doesn’t remember whether he elected to bat or bowl first at the toss. Since becoming the full-time India captain after Virat Kohli’s tenure at the helm ended, Rohit has led India to winning 2024 T20 World Cup and 2023 Asia Cup, apart from runners-up finishes at the 2023 World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. Read more