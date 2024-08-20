Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour lauds skipper Sharma’s leadership abilities; calls him a shrewd tactician

Team India

Listen to this article "He might forget his phone, but never forgets...": Rathour on Rohit Sharma x 00:00

Former India men’s batting coach Vikram lauded skipper Rohit Sharma’s leadership abilities, saying the right-handed batter never forgets his on-field game plan even if he doesn’t remember whether he elected to bat or bowl first at the toss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple success

Since becoming the full-time India captain after Virat Kohli’s tenure at the helm ended, Rohit has led India to winning 2024 T20 World Cup and 2023 Asia Cup, apart from runners-up finishes at the 2023 World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. “He [Rohit] might forget whether he has decided to bat or bowl at the toss, or his phone and iPad in the team bus, but he never forgets his game plan. He’s a shrewd tactician,” Rathour said in the podcast, Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli.

Also Read: "With someone like Cam and Mitch we have six bowling options": Pat Cummins ahead of BGT

He also recalled Rohit’s tactical decisions in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Barbados on June 29, where he completed Jasprit Bumrah’s overs quickly, something that paid off in the end. “He’s tactically very good as a captain. In the T20 World Cup final, he finished Bumrah’s overs early. A lot of people may have questioned that, but that decision put us in a situation where 16 was needed in the last over.” “His tactical decisions on the field are spot on. Sitting outside, it can surprise coaches too. We, from outside, sometimes think ‘what’s he doing’, but after a while you realise what he has done.”

‘Always leads by example’

Former India batter Rathour who also served as national selector, admitted he is yet to come across a captain who is as invested in the game as Rohit. “He always has a clear game plan. Even as a leader, you have to lead from the front. You have to perform to set the example. And since he has become captain, he has always led by example. He’s a player’s captain. He spends a lot of time on the team’s strategy. He is part of the bowlers’ meeting and the batters’ meeting to try and understand what they are thinking. He invests a lot of time with the players,” he concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever