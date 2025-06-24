Israel Iran war: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport resumed flights to the Middle East on Tuesday morning after regional airspace reopened. Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia operated early flights without disruption, while some services remained cancelled due to instability. Authorities added extra staff and counters to manage delays.

Representational Image

Listen to this article Middle East-bound flights resume from Thiruvananthapuram amid the Iran-Israel War x 00:00

With the current tensions going on in the Middle East, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has resumed flights to the Middle East on Tuesday morning. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, following the reopening of airspace in the region after a brief closure, took the decision as per the airport authorities.

As reported by PTI, premier airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia were among the first to resume operations in the Middle East countries. It has also been reported that flights that are bound for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah operated by the three carriers landed and departed in the early hours without disruption, as per the airport sources.

However, in view of the ongoing Iran-Israel war, several scheduled services were also reported as cancelled earlier in the morning as the situation stabilised, they said.

Affected services included Air India Express flights to Muscat, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, and Dubai.

Qatar Airways' Doha-bound flight, Kuwait Airways' service to Kuwait, and IndiGo's flight to Sharjah were also cancelled, they said, as per PTI.

However, to successfully manage the passenger backlog and assist those who are affected because of the rescheduling and cancellation of the flights, airport authorities have set up additional seating arrangements and service counters at Terminal 2 of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Furthermore, the deployment of extra staff at the airport for handling and providing on-ground assistance has also been assured, the authorities said.

Late night on Monday, several flights were delayed, cancelled or diverted at Cochin International Airport after the closure of Qatar's airspace amid the rising tensions in West Asia, authorities added.

With Iran launching a missile attack on a US airbase in Qatar, tensions mounted in the region, and a few countries, including Qatar, closed their airspace.

Moreover, amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India on Monday said it has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice.

As per the CIAL advisory issued at 3.00 am, the operation of at least 17 flights was affected due to the situation.

(With PTI Inputs)