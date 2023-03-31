Breaking News
Mild snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, rain lashes several parts of Himachal Pradesh

Updated on: 31 March,2023 12:42 PM IST  |  Shimla
A day earlier, the Met office here issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places in the mid and low hills on Friday. It had also cautioned against damage to standing crops

Representational Pic. iStock


Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed mild snowfall while light-to-moderate rain lashed several parts of the state, officials said on Friday.


A day earlier, the Met office here issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places in the mid and low hills on Friday. It had also cautioned against damage to standing crops.



On Friday, the Met office issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 1 and 3-4.


It has also predicted light rain and snow in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts and light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the remaining districts over the next few hours.

Since Thursday night, Rajgarh recorded 26 mm rainfall -- the highest in the state -- followed by Kangra (14 mm), Gharmoor (13 mm), Chopal (12.5 mm), and Dhaaramshala, Shimla, Poanta Sahib and Dhaulakuan (10 mm each).

The rainfall in Solan was recorded at 8.5 mm, Una and Dalhousie 8 mm each, Kufri 7.2 mm and Bilaspur, Nahan and Berthin 7 mm each.

The state's rain deficit from March 1-30 was at 44 per cent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

