Breaking News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister over corruption charge
E-mail asking alumni of school to change name of Gyanvapi Masjid stirs controversy
26 'tomato flu' cases in Odisha
Uttar Pradesh man held for sending obscene pictures to lady doctor in Mumbai
Gyanvapi row: District court decision on first hearing today
Minister pitches for traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at varsities
Home > News > India News > Article > Minister pitches for traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at varsities

Minister pitches for traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at varsities

Updated on: 24 May,2022 06:34 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Addressing the gathering, Samant says that the convocation ceremonies should be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition and not in a colonial way

Minister pitches for traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at varsities

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said convocation ceremonies will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition in universities from next year.
The state minister for higher and technical education made the statement during the convocation ceremony at Government Polytechnic in Nagpur.

Addressing the gathering, Samant said convocation ceremonies should be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition and not in a colonial way.
"Convocation ceremonies are generally so long that many people literally go to sleep. Besides, the pin-drop silence during such events doesn't look good," he said.




The minister further said that an official had informed him that this convocation tradition has continued since colonial times.


Starting next year, convocations will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition (Marathmola) with enthusiasm and fanfare, Samant said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india maharashtra national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK