Minister pitches for traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at varsities

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said convocation ceremonies will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition in universities from next year.

The state minister for higher and technical education made the statement during the convocation ceremony at Government Polytechnic in Nagpur.

Addressing the gathering, Samant said convocation ceremonies should be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition and not in a colonial way.

"Convocation ceremonies are generally so long that many people literally go to sleep. Besides, the pin-drop silence during such events doesn't look good," he said.

The minister further said that an official had informed him that this convocation tradition has continued since colonial times.

Starting next year, convocations will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition (Marathmola) with enthusiasm and fanfare, Samant said.

