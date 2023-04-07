Breaking News
Mob attacks police station in MP's Burhanpur, frees three accused from lock-up

Updated on: 07 April,2023 05:55 PM IST  |  Burhanpur
ANI |

According to officials, the incident occurred at Nepa Nagar police station on Thursday late at night in which two police personnel sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital

Representational Pic. iStock


A mob attacked a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, beat the personnel and freed three persons who were caught on Thursday and were kept in lock-up, the police said on Friday.


According to officials, the incident occurred at Nepa Nagar police station on Thursday late at night in which two police personnel sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.



A CCTV video of the incident has also come to light in which the attackers could be seen vandalising the police station and beating the policeman with sticks. They also broke the glass of the chamber of the police station in charge and also of the main gate of the police station.


Burhanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha said, "On Thursday, a man identified as Hema Meghwal, who was involved in the looting of guns at Bakdi outpost, was caught and placed inside the lock-up of Nepanagar police station."

Following this, Meghwal's companion, Sudiya along with around 50 other forest encroachers arrived and vandalised the station. They took away Hema Meghwal and two others who were in lock-up, the SP said.

He said that two police personnel out of five present on the spot, sustained injuries in the incident.

"A case has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and other relevant sections," he said.

"We are further looking into it," he added.

This was not the first when such an incident occurred. An unruly crowd had attacked a forest range office in Burhanpur in the past as well.

As many as six persons, including a forest staff member, sustained injuries after forest encroachers attacked the team that went to remove them from Ghaghrala forests in the district last month.

