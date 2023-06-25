Amid criticism from Opposition about the ongoing unrest for 50 days, Amit Shah holds meeting to discuss situation

Burnt remains of the godown of Manipur PHED Minister L Sushildro Meitei after it was set ablaze. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mob torches Manipur minister’s godown x 00:00

A group of people set on fire a private godown of Manipur minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on Saturday. An attempt was also made to torch another property of the consumer and food affairs minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district on Friday night but timely intervention prevented it. Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from surrounding his Khurai residence, police said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Earlier, the official quarters of the state’s woman minister Nemcha Kipgen at Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on the night of June 14. A house belonging to Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was attacked and attempts were made to burn it down the next day. More than 100 people have lost their lives and a large number of houses were torched rendering many people homeless in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. A conglomerate of 40 organisations on Saturday held a peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur.

Amit Shah holds party meeting

An all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur. Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress were a part of it. The opposition has been criticising the government for its handling of the situation which has not stopped even after 50 days.

