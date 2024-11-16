Modi stranded as aircraft develops technical snag

PM was supposed to fly back to New Delhi on the Indian Air Force plane after addressing a rally in Bihar

PM was visiting Bihar’s Jamui to attend a function. Pic/Ashish Rane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded at the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand for over an hour on Friday after his special aircraft developed a snag, officials said.

Modi was supposed to fly back to New Delhi on the Indian Air Force plane after addressing a rally in Bihar’s Jamui, which is around 80 km from Deoghar, they said.

He was visiting Jamui to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

“The PM has been at the Deoghar airport for more than an hour now. What would be the alternative arrangement for his return to Delhi is being discussed,” an official said. As a result of this, a ‘no flying zone’ was declared in the region’s air space, officials said.

