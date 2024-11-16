Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Modi stranded as aircraft develops technical snag

Modi stranded as aircraft develops technical snag

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies |

Top

PM was supposed to fly back to New Delhi on the Indian Air Force plane after addressing a rally in Bihar

Modi stranded as aircraft develops technical snag

PM was visiting Bihar’s Jamui to attend a function. Pic/Ashish Rane

Listen to this article
Modi stranded as aircraft develops technical snag
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded at the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand for over an hour on Friday after his special aircraft developed a snag, officials said.


Modi was supposed to fly back to New Delhi on the Indian Air Force plane after addressing a rally in Bihar’s Jamui, which is around 80 km from Deoghar, they said.
He was visiting Jamui to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.


“The PM has been at the Deoghar airport for more than an hour now. What would be the alternative arrangement for his return to Delhi is being discussed,” an official said. As a result of this, a ‘no flying zone’ was declared in the region’s air space, officials said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi Jharkhand indian air force india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK