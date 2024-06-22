Breaking News
MoE forms 7-member panel to reform process of competitive exams held by NTA

Updated on: 22 June,2024 05:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The seven-member committee will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA

A high-level committee of experts has been appointed to ensure transparent and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA) , said Ministry of Education on Saturday.


The panel will be led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan. Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Professor B J Rao and former director of AIIMS Delhi Randeep Guleria are on the panel.


As per the PTI report, the seven-member committee will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA, the Department of Higher Education in the ministry said.


The committee will submit its report to the ministry within two months.

NEET-UG row: SC refuses to defer counselling

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to defer the counselling for the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination scheduled to kick off on July 6, saying it is not an "open and shut" process. The apex court issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Centre and others on a petition seeking cancellation of the exam over alleged irregularities in holding it on May 5.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti posted the matter for hearing on July 8 along with other pending pleas alleging irregularities in conduct of the examination. The counsel appearing for the petitioners urged the bench that the counselling process may be paused for two days as the apex court is scheduled to hear all these pleas on July 8.

Delhi Congress workers held a demonstration near BJP headquarters here over the alleged irregularities. The demonstration was led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav. The medical entrance examination, NEET-UG, was conducted by NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.

Will request Nitish for CBI probe: DyCM

Bihar DCM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said a request will be made to CM Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe into the suspected links of the arrested prime suspect in the NEET "paper leak" with officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

