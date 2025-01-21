Money laundering case: SC junks ED plea against bail to NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

Breaking News
21 January,2025 01:56 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan however rejected Bhujbal's plea challenging his arrest in the matter saying the petitioner was released on bail in 2018, and it was not necessary to go into the question of illegality of his arrest at the present stage

Chhagan Bhujbal. File Pic

In a relief to senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of the Enforcement Directorate challenging the bail granted to him in a money laundering case, reported news agency PTI.


A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan however rejected Bhujbal's plea challenging his arrest in the matter saying the petitioner was released on bail in 2018, and it was not necessary to go into the question of illegality of his arrest at the present stage.


"Impugned orders granting bail have been passed way back in the year 2018. Therefore no case for interference is made out at this stage under Article 136 of the Constitution. The SLPs are dismissed," it held, reported PTI.


The Bombay High Court on May 4, 2018, granted bail to Bhujbal in the money laundering case.

The former Maharashtra deputy chief minister was arrested after an ED inquiry revealed he and his associates had allegedly misused their office and caused financial loss to the government.

According to the ED, Bhujbal awarded contracts related to construction and development works, including one for the construction of the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, to a particular firm, in return for kickbacks for himself and his family, reported PTI.

Bhujbal and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal used to channel such money to illegal companies owned by them, alleged the central probe agency.

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over the Beed Sarpanch murder, on January 10 met his party colleague, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal in Mumbai.

In a post on X, Munde said Bhujbal held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, which is now with Munde, for several years, and he wanted to seek his blessings and guidance.

The Opposition has been demanding Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the last month's brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

Bhujbal, a prominent leader of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) of NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been sulking as he found no place in the new  Mahayuti government in the state following the November 20 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

