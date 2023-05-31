Breaking News
Monsoon onset in Bihar likely on June 13-14, says IMD

Updated on: 31 May,2023 10:15 AM IST  |  Patna
ANI |

IMD said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will be at 'below normal' levels, adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above-normal temperatures

India Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said monsoon is expected to make an onset in Bihar on June 13-14 and dry weather will continue in the state in the next five days. The weather department added that the temperature will rise above 40 degrees in the state with no possibility of rain.


"Dry weather will continue in the state for the next 5 days as there is no possibility of rain. The temperature is likely to go past 40 degrees Celsius. Monsoon may enter Bihar by June 13-14. This time, the state is likely to receive less rainfall than normal," said Ashish Kumar, IMD scientist.


Earlier, on Friday, IMD said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will be at 'below normal' levels, adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.


Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, a weather scientist with IMD, said,"In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92 per cent, which is below normal. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa, and northern India the temperature is likely to stay above normal and the probability of temperature to be above normal is 70-80 per cent."

