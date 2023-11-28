Moradabad Court issues NBW against former BJP MP Jaya Prada in 2019 case

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 November,2023 07:14 PM IST  |  Moradabad
ANI |

Moradabad Court has issued a Non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former MP from Bharatiya Janata Party, Jaya Prada in connection with a 2019 case

Representational Pic/File

Moradabad Court has issued a Non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Jaya Prada in connection with a 2019 case.


The case relates to a felicitation ceremony organized at Habitat Muslim Inter College in Moradabad where Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan used derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada.


SP veteran leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were also present at the event.


Mohanlal Bishnoi, Special Public Prosecutor told ANI "A case was registered by the police in Moradabad. In this case, Jaya Prada was called several times for testimony in which bailable warrants were also issued to her, but today her application was rejected. While doing so, a Non-Bailable Warrant was issued against her in the Moradabad court."

Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam, who were convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh on October 18 in a fake birth certificate case, were awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of Rs 15,000 to all three of them.

Speaking of the court's judgment, former DGS (Crime) Arun Saxena said, "Abdullah Azam Khan had two birth certificates. Akash Saxena filed a FIR. After the probe, the charge sheet was filed. The court has given its judgment, and all three people were found guilty. On the conviction point, the court sentenced all three to a maximum of seven years' imprisonment. Approximately a fine of Rs 15,000 has also been imposed."

The former DGC further said that Azam Khan's first birth certificate is of January 1, 1993, while the other birth certificate was made from Lucknow, where his birth date is September 30, 1990.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jaya prada moradabad India news national news india

