More than 50 flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats on Monday, sources said.

In 15 days, more than 410 domestic and international flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats, news agency PTI reported. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

The sources in the know said around 21 flights each of Air India and IndiGo, and about 20 flights of Vistara received the threats on Monday.

An Air India spokesperson said a number of its flights were subject to security threats received on social media on Monday.

"Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Also, the civil aviation ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines.

On Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators, who resort to hoax bomb threats, from flying.

