Flight scheduling has been disrupted. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The series of bomb threats to Indian airlines continued on Sunday with the total number of reported threats being 67. The threats, directed at multiple carriers, have caused widespread concern and heightened security measures across the nation’s airports, increasing the total number of threats issued in the past 14 days to surpass the 400 mark. The number of threats issued in the past two days, that is Saturday and Sunday, itself totals up to 100. (Sat - 33, Sun - 67)

Govt issues advisory

The Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) has urged social media platforms to fulfil their due diligence responsibilities by swiftly removing or disabling access to misinformation within the strict timelines outlined in IT rules.

The government said, “Beyond merely removing such content, social media intermediaries have additional obligations under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). This includes the mandatory reporting of specific offences committed by users, particularly those that could threaten India’s unity, integrity, sovereignty, or security.”

The advisory also reminded social media platforms of their requirement under IT rules to provide relevant information and assist law enforcement agencies within a specified timeframe of up to 72 hours.

The IT Ministry’s advisory said, “Intermediaries must act promptly to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation. They are required to take necessary actions under the IT Rules, 2021, ensuring that users cannot host or share false or unlawful information.”

The government noted that if social media intermediaries fail to adhere to their due diligence obligations, they may lose the protections typically offered under Section 79 of the IT Act, making them liable for any illegal activities facilitated on their platforms.

25-year-old arrested

25-year-old, Shubham Upadhyay from Uttam Nagar, Delhi, was arrested late on Saturday for allegedly sending hoax bomb threats to multiple airlines. A senior police official said, “The class 12 pass student allegedly put out posts on social media threatening to bomb Delhi-bound flights after watching television reports about such hoaxes.”

Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport), while addressing media, said, “He (accused) wanted to draw attention to himself and sent the messages as a prank. The matter is currently under further investigation.”

Another officer said, “Upadhyay is an unemployed individual. After Upadhyay saw television reports of bomb hoaxes, he is believed to have copied the schedule of Delhi-bound flights and pasted them along with a threat saying there was a bomb on these planes.”

“After tracing the posts to Shubham Upadhyay early on Saturday, we immediately registered a case under the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation (SUA-SCA) Act and sections of criminal intimidation under the BNS.”

