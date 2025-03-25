Days after a 37-year-old real estate agent was found murdered near an under-construction building in BGS Layout, his wife and mother-in-law were arrested in connection with the crime

A 37-year-old real estate agent's wife and mother-in-law were arrested days after he was found murdered near an under-construction building in BGS Layout, an official stated on Tuesday.

Yashasvini (19) and her mother, Hema Bhai (37), were arrested on Monday for the murder of her husband, Lokanath Singh, which took place in Soladevanahalli on March 22, an official said, reported PTI.

Yashasvini married Singh a few months ago against her parents' wishes. However, after discovering his extramarital affair, frequent conflicts arose between them, leading her to eventually move back to her parents' home.

Singh allegedly pressured Yashasvini to return home and harassed her parents over the issue. He even threatened her, stating that if she refused to come back, he would take her mother instead, police officials said, as reported by PTI.

According to preliminary investigations, Yashasvini laced Singh’s food with sleeping pills to make him drowsy. As he began losing consciousness, her mother allegedly stabbed him two to three times on the left side of his neck with a knife.

The crime came to light when a passerby discovered Singh’s body near an under-construction building in BGS Layout, Bilijaji village, and alerted the police.

Police further revealed that Yashasvini no longer wanted to continue her marriage and intended to divorce Singh.

On March 22, she contacted him and arranged to meet near Bagalur. After a conversation, they drove to Soladevanahalli, with Singh bringing along some beer bottles. As part of their plan, her mother followed them in an auto-rickshaw, police added, reported PTI.

Since Singh had multiple cheating cases against him, police initially suspected business rivalry as a motive for his murder.

"A case of murder was registered, and we arrested Singh's wife and mother-in-law in connection with the incident," the officer stated, reported PTI.

