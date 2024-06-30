MoU signed for Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project by MP and Rajasthan govt

This link project proposes to provide drinking and industrial water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh apart from providing irrigation in a minimum 2.8 lakh hectare area each in both the states including supplementation of route tanks in the states

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh at the event where the MoU was signed. Pic/ X

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments on Sunday signed an agreement for the implementation of Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project, reported PTI. The project is estimated to be of Rs 72,000 crore.

As per the PTI report, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav in Bhopal.

This link project will provide drinking and industrial water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh apart from providing irrigation in a minimum 2.8 lakh hectare area each in both the states including supplementation of route tanks in the states.

As per the PTI report, the link project will help utilise the available water resources of the Chambal basin optimally and economically.

Yadav said an important decision has been taken to use water streams of these rivers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Addressing a programme after signing the MoU.

"Following this agreement, drinking water and irrigation facilities can be expanded in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur, and Rajgarh. Every drop of water will be used in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which will write a new chapter in the development of both states," Yadav said.

In addition to settling the water scarcity problem, Yadav identified potential agreements between two states in tourism, medicine, mining and other sectors.

Sharma said 13 districts in Rajasthan will benefit from this project.

"MP and Rajasthan will benefit from the river linking project which will also strengthen mutual relations. Some schemes can be taken forward by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan together," he added.

