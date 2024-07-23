MP: Dalit man accuses cops of thrashing him for overtaking their vehicle in Chhatarpur

The man complined that some policemen accused him of driving recklessly and abused him

A probe is underway after a Dalit sanitary worker alleged to have been thrashed by police personnel in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho town for overtaking their official vehicles, an officer told PTI on Tuesday.

According to the PTI report, the complainant, Rohit Valmiki, alleged he had overtaken vehicles of personnel belonging to the police and electricity departments on July 18 while heading home on a motorcycle.

Valmiki claimed in the complaint, dated July 20, that some policemen accused him of driving recklessly and abused him, according to PTI.

As per the news agency report, he was taken to a police station and thrashed, Valmiki's brother alleged.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) is reportedly investigating.

The officer told PTI, "Statements of the concerned persons are recorded. We will take strict action after the investigation."

(With inputs from PTI)