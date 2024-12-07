MP school principal shot dead by student: He is 'remorseless', says investigator

The 17-year-old boy shot principal of a government high school near the institution's toilet at around 1:30 pm on Friday and had then escaped from the spot along with a classmate on the deceased's scooter, police said

The Class XII student who allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district is "remorseless" and appears to be a "psychopath", an official connected to the probe claimed on Saturday.

The 17-year-old boy shot principal of a government high school near the institution's toilet at around 1:30 pm on Friday and had then escaped from the spot along with a classmate on the deceased's scooter, police said.

He died instantly and the alleged shooter was held from the district's border with Uttar Pradesh some hours later. The firearm used in the crime was recovered from him.

"The student is saying principal used to scold him so he shot him dead. He claimed the principal often chided him and told him not to indulge in 'goondaism' in school. The teen accused appears to be a psychopath. He is undergoing medical tests," the investigator, on condition of anonymity, told PTI.

The student of the Arts stream, is not at all regretful of his deed, the investigator added.

Meanwhile, police detained the classmate who had fled from the spot on the deceased's scooter along with the student.

While the student has claimed this classmate had come to stop him from shooting the principal, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said the latter was being questioned to find out whether he was innocent or had a role to play.

"This classmate was detained at 2 pm today. He is a relative of the student. After fleeing on the scooter with the student, he had gone home before fleeing into a jungle nearby possibly out of fear," Jain said.

Asked about the locally-made pistol used in the crime, Jain said the student has named a man from his village who had moved to Morena district and then to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he died two months ago.

"This man he has named is two years senior to him. We are verifying details," Jain added.

On Friday, the SP had said the accused had skipped school and was spotted by him near its gate.

The principal admonished him, following which the student allegedly committed the crime, Jain had said.

The toilet, where he shot He, is near the main gate, the police official had informed.

He was principal of the school for the past five years, in charge district education officer R P Prajapati had said a day earlier.

