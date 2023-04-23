Breaking News
MP: Two coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty reported

Updated on: 23 April,2023 10:40 AM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/PTI

Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said.


No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway's Ratlan division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said.



After leaving from Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station, he said.


Later, an adjoining coach also caught the blaze, he said, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been almost brought under control, the official said. All passengers were safe, he said.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) has left for the spot, he said.

The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said.

