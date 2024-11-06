The CM, who has been named as accused number one in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA

Siddaramaiah leaves Lokayukta office on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned by Lokayukta police x 00:00

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said he has answered all questions posed to him by Lokayukta police in the MUDA case and he has told them the “truth”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM, who has been named as accused number one in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA. The Lokayukta police questioned Siddaramaiah for about two hours.

“Everything has happened legally, BJP and JD(S) are making false allegations...I have answered all questions posed to me by Lokayukta Police, they have recorded it...they will proceed with further investigation,” Siddaramaiah said.

“...A false case was made against me, I was questioned, I have told the truth.” Siddaramaiah said.

BJP demands CM’s resignation

The opposition BJP in Karnataka staged a protest demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah, who appeared before the Lokayukta police. Protesters led by BJP MLA T S Srivatsa slammed Siddaramaiah, and asked him to step down from the CM post and face the probe. He further demanded a CBI probe in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever