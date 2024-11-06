Breaking News
MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned by Lokayukta police

Updated on: 07 November,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Mysuru
The CM, who has been named as accused number one in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA

MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned by Lokayukta police

Siddaramaiah leaves Lokayukta office on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said he has answered all questions posed to him by Lokayukta police in the MUDA case and he has told them the “truth”.


The CM, who has been named as accused number one in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA. The Lokayukta police questioned Siddaramaiah for about two hours.


“Everything has happened legally, BJP and JD(S) are making false allegations...I have answered all questions posed to me by Lokayukta Police, they have recorded it...they will proceed with further investigation,” Siddaramaiah said.


“...A false case was made against me, I was questioned, I have told the truth.” Siddaramaiah said.

BJP demands CM’s resignation 

The opposition BJP in Karnataka staged a protest demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah, who appeared before the Lokayukta police. Protesters led by BJP MLA T S Srivatsa slammed Siddaramaiah, and asked him to step down from the CM post and face the probe. He further demanded a CBI probe in the case.  

